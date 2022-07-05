Taste of Buffalo – Unbridled Café

Heidi Conschafters, owner of Unbridled Café will be at the Taste of Buffalo this weekend. She says Unbridled Café is a breakfast and lunch restaurant that is located on Transit Road in East Amherst.

Unbridled Café opened up two years ago. This is their first year at the Taste of Buffalo. Heidi says, “We have a lot of really fun items at the restaurant and now we can expand it to a lot of people.”

Heidi says, “We have a lot of healthy options on the menu, but we have a lot of really fun, not healthy ones at all as well. One of the items on their menu is eggs benedict and Heidi says we put a spin on it, so we use butter croissants with nice thick seasoned bacon and then, of course, the poached eggs and then homemade hollandaise sauce. Everything is homemade.”

For more information go to eatunbridledcafe.com