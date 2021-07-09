Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops Markets

Tops Markets has been the presenting sponsor of the Taste of Buffalo for 18 years. Emily talks with Kathy Sautter, Tops Markets public and media relations. She says some of the tasty things you can try at the Tops tent include fresh fruit if you are trying to stay little healthier, but if you want to be a little more indulgent they have some fresh baked brownies as well as Italian sausage with peppers and onions and corn on the cob.

You can also meet chef Darian Bryan at the Tops tent on Sunday from 12:00 – 12:30pm. Kathy says he is an outstanding individual and full of enthusiasm. She says to snap a selfie with him and #smileforsummer and put it on your Facebook page, Instagram and get a chance to win a Tops $50 gift card.

For a festival guide and Taste of Buffalo information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

