Taste of Buffalo offers healthy options

The nation’s largest two-day food festival is just days away from serving up some of Buffalo’s best. While there are so many delicious treats to try, you may also want a tasty healthy option. Every restaurant at the Taste of Buffalo will offer a healthy option.

Brianna Wallenhorst, registered dietician from Independent Health joined us to share more with us. She says, “For the 15th year in a row the Taste of Buffalo is embracing our healthy option on their menu.”

New this year, Independent Health will have a photo opportunity at their tent located in Niagara Square off of Court Street. Independent Health is also bringing back the food trays to carry all your healthy options. Brianna says they will be available for a $2 donation towards their healthy options home program.

Brianna says, “We work really close with the chefs and they get creative. We analyze the menu item to make sure they meet the guidelines, so it’s going to be lower in calories, fat, saturated fat and sodium.”

Brianna says they don’t just do this at the Taste of Buffalo. They work with over 250 restaurants and food trucks to offer healthy items all year.

For the full listings of healthy options at the Taste of Buffalo go to healthyoptionsbuffalo.com