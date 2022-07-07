Taste of Buffalo - Hofbräuhaus Buffalo

Grab your lederhosen and great ready to dance, eat, and clink mugs. They are firing up the grill and striking up the band for us! Hofbrauhaus Buffalo is one of 45 restaurants at the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.

Emily and Mercedes visited Hofbrauhaus Buffalo and joining them is Ed Arnold, board member to tell us more about the restaurant. Ed Arnold gives Emily and Mercedes a tour of the facility, starting in the main beer hall where they have live music every night. You can hear German music as well as other music. There is also a sports bar where Ed says you can relax in a bar setting and watch a game, we have some of the soccer games on. Upstairs they have a second bar area for overflow and parties. They also have a room on the second floor for events and they have a beer garden for special events and a patio. We even got a peek at where they brew their own beer.

If you like music and dancing this is the place for you. Ed Arnold says, “Sometimes on the weekends we have two bands, one in the afternoon and one in the evening. Every evening we have a band at 6pm that plays German music on Friday and Saturdays. It goes from 6pm – 9pm and they play great songs, some German songs and some songs that everyone knows. He says people actually get up and stand on the benches and sing along with their beers and if you stay late, after 9pm the party really kind of explodes and gets wild on Friday and Saturdays; it’s a really big party scene.

If you love German food, this is the place for you. Andy Bouchard, culinary director shows us their King Ludwick feast. Why is called the King Ludwig feast? Andy tells us that King Ludwig was the designer of the Neuschwanstein Castle. Andy says they were fancy and this spread reflects it because it’s very pompous, it’s very opulent. It has all our most popular dishes on it.” It serves 8 to 10 people.

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will be at the Taste of Buffalo. What will be their healthy option at the Taste of Buffalo? Andy Bouchard, culinary director says, “Our cucumber salad is one of our signature dishes. It’s marinated with fresh dill, apple cider vinegar, oil, salt, pepper, and sugar. Every German dish; they say if it has sour it should have a little sweet to it, not too over sweet, but there is always a little sweet. He says we are also serving black forest mousse’, a pork sandwich that they also serve at the restaurant.” This is their first year at the Taste of Buffalo and Andy says they are very excited about it.

Tonight at 6pm they are doing the beer tapping and Ed says “that should be a fun event and again free beer for everyone then.”

Another event coming up tomorrow night they have their Thrift Shop Prom event, and this is for the benefit of the Buffalo City Mission. If you don’t have clothes for it, you can buy them there and the money goes to the City Mission. Ed says they have theme parties regularly.

On July 23rd and 24th they have their Christmas in July theme market. There will be about 12 vendors in the beer garden. It runs from 11am to 7pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday. Santa will be there all day on Sunday. There will be beach music playing in the beer garden and all kinds of specials and giveaways. This event benefits FeedMore WNY. Ed says all of their events have a charity associated with it.

On August 12th they have their disco party and that benefits Roswell.

In mid-September they start their Oktoberfest and it goes for six weeks. Ed says they are going to have music every night, special things going on and beer tappings.

At the end of the year is their Christmas market. There will be vendors, parades, a tree lighting ceremony, Santa Claus, horse and carriage rides and more.

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo is located at 190 Scott St, Buffalo.

For more information go to hofbrauhausbuffalo.com