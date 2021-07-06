Taste Ocean Spray products at the Taste of Buffalo

We’re getting ready for the Taste of Buffalo this Saturday and Sunday. Mel does a taste of Ocean Spray products with Grace Coriell, Ocean Spray regional business manager. Grace has some new products from Ocean Spray which is a farmer-owned cooperative. Grace says they do have world-wide reach with about 200 products, but they were actually founded three cranberry growers in 1930 in Massachusetts. They launched a new platform called fruit medley which combines their delicious dried cranberries and other dried fruits. Two of their snacks include an immunity blend and a probiotic blend. You can taste these products for free at the Taste of Buffalo this weekend.

For more information visit tasteofbuffalo.com

