Talking with John Lipsitz from Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford

Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 03, 2021
Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 03, 2021

John Lipsitz of Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC talks about the challenges and changes that the law firm and their clients have experienced during the pandemic. Meetings over Zoom or Microsoft Teams have been two of the ways the company has been able to keep up with their clients cases. For more information, please visit: Lipsitzponterio.com

