"Tales from the Porch Extensions exhibition

Mercedes visited Buffalo Arts Studio to talk about their exhibition of new works by Fokus’d Kreatives, called Tales from the Porch Extensions. Fokus’d Kreatives is a group of five emerging artists with multi-media artist Aitina Fareed-Cooke. She developed the Tales from the Porch project in 2019 under Get Fokus’d Productions as an opportunity to amplify the stories and the voices of members of the Buffalo, NY community. The project focuses on seven black community leaders positively impacting the city despite the pandemic and the tragedy that occurred at the Tops Market on May 14, 2022.

Emerging artists Isaac Fareed, Stephen Forman Jr., Tallulah Gordon, Kaitlyn Lowe, and Mykiss Washington were also given paid opportunities to add to their resumes and support their art production. The result is Tales from the Porch Extensions, an exhibition of new work in a range of media including photography, film, video productions, sound engineering, illustration, and poetry/creative writing.

The exhibition runs from April 28th through June 2nd.