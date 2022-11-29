Taking the right steps can save a tooth

Eighty-seven percent of Americans wish they had taken better care of their teeth and more than 90% are unaware of what to do in the event of a knocked-out tooth.

More than five million teeth are knocked out every year – but only 9% of adults in the U.S. know what to do if it happens. Following the right steps can save the tooth!

According to the latest survey from the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), three in four Americans are committed to doing everything they can to preserve their natural teeth – even though more than half are not going to the dentist every six months as recommended.

Even though more than one in three Americans admit they notice someone’s teeth right away when meeting them, oral health care is more than just vanity; it impacts overall health. While the majority of Americans realize gum disease and oral cancer may be tied to poor oral health, 80% don’t identify strokes and 77% don’t identify heart attacks as possibly linked to poor oral care.

Stefan I. Zweig, D.D.S., President of the AAE, joined us to talk about what to do if you knock out a tooth and why oral health care is so important.

For more information go to findmyendodontist.com