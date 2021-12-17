Take care your teeth this holiday and into the new year

Dr. Alan Law, president of the AAE, American Association of Endodontists has some surprising news from a recent survey they conducted on American’s views on oral health. Eight out of ten people surveyed said they wished they had taken better care of their teeth when they were younger and half of them wished their parents had instilled better oral health habits and 76% of those surveyed said they plan to make a New Year’s resolution to take better care of their teeth. Dr. Law says 43% admit teeth pain negatively affects their productivity at work.

Dr. Law says as an endodontist I specialize in saving teeth. He often sees people around the holiday with cracked teeth. He says things like candy canes and peanut brittle can crack your teeth so you might want to avoid them and limit sweets and sugary drinks. If you do get a tooth ache get it taken care of as soon as possible to avoid bigger problems.

For more information got to aae.org