Take advantage of luxury services at Buffalo, New York's destination for relaxation

Happiness starts with you. Too often you spread yourself thin between work, home and family, and at the end of the day you're left exhausted. You can't take care of everyone else if you fail to take care of yourself. That's why JNR Salon & Spa is here to help. Call now to discover how our beauty and spa services can help transform and rejuvenate you!

Jennifer Robertson, owner says they are celebrating their 7th anniversary. She says it is always the last Saturday in January and every January they offer the $35 blowout special and if you order products online you will get a discount in celebration of their 7 year anniversary.

For more information visit shopjnrsalon.com/ or give them a call at 716-424-1432