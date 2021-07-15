Take a Walk to Defeat ALS

Mel is joined by Julie Garland, care services coordinator and Kristin Schneider, regional development manager, from the ALS Association to talk about the Walk to Defeat ALS. Kristin says ALS is a rare disease so it doesn't get quite the attention that it probably should. The walk to defeat ALS is their number one fundraiser. She says it’s what really supports their chapter, program and services.

The walk is scheduled for Sunday, August 1st . This year they are going to have an in-person modified walk in Delaware Park so you can either walk in your own neighborhood or walk with them in Delaware Park.

The check in at Delaware Park begins at 9:30am and the walk begins at 10am.

You can register at alsaupstateny.org

