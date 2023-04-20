Tackling Narcissistic Behavior with Hope WNY

Hope Jay and Lynn Catalano joined Emily and Mercedes to talk about The Center of Hope WNY and an event they have coming up in June. Narcassistic abuse is real and it can happen in any relationship, not just romantic. They offer many services for someone that has experienced this, from counseling to attorneys. Funds from the event will go to helping those that wish to use their services. For more information please go to: Centerforhopewny.org.