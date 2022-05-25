T-shirts and lawn signs benefit Harvest House

Jeff Morreale from Buffalo Apparel Company says when they heard about the tragedy, we just wanted to see what we could do and use our talents and business to support the community and raise funds and we reached out to Harvest House. He says they reached out to Harvest House because they are there, they are in the community, and they need help and the support.

When asked about the design Jeff says the ten stripes and ten stars are for the victims. The thought behind it was to represent the city, to represent everybody, that we are all connected tougher, and we want to help each other and be together.

All the proceeds from the t-shirts and the lawn signs will go to Harvest House and then go to the Buffalo Together Community fund.

You can get the shirts at BuffaloIconApparel.com and also at their store which is located at 1415 Hertel Avenue.