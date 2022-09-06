T-Mobile home internet is available for Western New Yorkers

Home internet has never been more important, yet more than one million households across New York still have no access to home internet. Steve Carlson from T-Mobile says, “Today we rely on home internet for just about everything that’s important to us, like work, and school, and connecting with family and friends. But the unfortunate reality is that access to affordable and reliable broadband is still a challenge for millions across the U.S., more than a million in New York as we just said and choice and competition are often limited or in some cases, no choice at all and that’s where T-Mobile comes in. Last year T-Mobile launched T-Mobile 5G home internet, which is now available to more than 40 million homes nationwide, including nearly four million homes across New York.”

When asked how broadly available is T-Mobile home internet in Buffalo, Steve says, “It’s now available to more than 250,000 households and it is super easy to sign up. You can get T-Mobile home internet for just $50 a month and if you are on our Magenta Max plan which is our most popular phone plan it’s just $30 a month and on top of that there are no extra taxes and fees, no data caps, no annual contract and installation is easy. We will ship you the router and you can set it up yourself in just 15 minutes.”

Is wireless home internet the same as broadband? Steve says, “T-Mobile’s home internet uses the same great 5G network that our smartphones run on in areas where we have extra network capacity. It works just like any other broadband service but instead of connecting to a cable in your home, it connects wirelessly through a gateway and that allows us to bring high-speed internet to outlying areas too.

Steve tells us that T-Mobile announced internet freedom, which solves customer pain points that have been plaguing the broadband industry for decades. With internet freedom, customers can, try their network free for 15 days and if you want to break up with your current internet provider, he says they will pay up to $500 in early termination fees and you can lock in your price with their price lock guarantee and you don’t have to be a T-Mobile wireless customer to sign up for home internet.

You can check your eligibility today by visiting t-mobile.com/home-internet.