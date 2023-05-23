T-Mobile 5G for Education

Driven by the goal of bringing 5G innovation to everyone, T-Mobile is teaming up with Prisms VR, a leading VR technology provider for math education, to spark interest and opportunities in STEM learning using 5G and VR.

This collaboration brings new learning opportunities to thousands of students who might otherwise miss out due to poor and unreliable network connections in their school areas.

Since its deployment in Michigan in 2022, this technology has reported improved lesson engagement and retention, with 80% of students saying they better understood the concepts and received higher grades.

Innovative technologies like Prisms VR with T-Mobile 5G, are transforming classrooms across the country by enabling students and teachers to use interactive math and science lessons designed to close the opportunity gap in STEM.

