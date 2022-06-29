Sweet treats you can learn to make at Sweet Whisk

Do you like sweet treats or maybe you enjoy making them for friends. Well, there is a place you can learn some professional techniques and it’s right here in Buffalo and you can take your friends to learn some tricks too. It’s called Sweet Whisk. Emily tried her hand at making some delicious candy and you can too.

How can you take a class? Amanda Page, cow-owner, and pastry chef at Sweet Whisk says, “We have all of our dates booked, all throughout the summer and you can go to our website, Thesweetwhiskboutique.com to book your tickets there and we have a bunch of different dates, all the different classes, and it explains what we do in the different classes, the different flavors we are going to make and then you can purchase your tickets right there.”

At Sweet Whisk, Emily says they have about 15 flavors that you can always find on the menu, but they change things seasonally, so there is always something new to taste and learn.

For more information go to http://thesweetwhiskboutique.com/