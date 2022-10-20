Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Sweater weather beauty & wellness essentials 

Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 12:41:43-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares sweater weather beauty & wellness essentials 

New Bio-Oil Body Lotion [walmart.com] is a clinically proven high-oil formulation packed with natural plant oils, vitamins, and antioxidants that leaves an invisible silky layer on skin, making it feel soft and smooth.

ZARBEE’S® Cough Syrups [zarbees.com] are a great wellness solution as we head into the fall and winter season.

For more information visit LIMOR.TV and make sure to follow her on Instagram @LIMORSUSS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!