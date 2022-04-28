Superhero Food Drive for FeedMore WNY

Today is National Superhero Day. William Lorenz, from Mura Law Firm, we all know that he is a lawyer doing good things for the community but on his own time, he is also known as Buffalo’s Best Batman. He is doing something great this May and he is here to tell us all about it.

On Saturday, May 21st it is Superhero Food Drive 2 benefitting FeedMore WNY. It is taking place at Dash’s Market on Hertel Avenue from 10am to 2pm.

William says we can help by spreading the word and to let your friends know if they show up they will also get a free admission to the Buffalo Comic Con which is going on the same day. He says show up, donate, wear a costume, we’d love to have you.