Emily Lampa talks with Andrea Smith about the latest summer tech trends. New DualSense Wireless for Playstation 5provides an awesome gaming experience with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that immerses you in the on-screen action. ThinkVision M15 Mobile Monitor by Lenovo is a lightweight monitor you can take with you for a dual screen on the go. Otterbox has a new line of power products to keep your devices charged. For more information, please visit d6news.com/summertech.