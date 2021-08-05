Summer skincare tips for a youthful and dewy complexion

Anyone can achieve that dewy look. Elena Duque, esthetician, beauty and lifestyle expert, has some super easy tips that you can implement right away no matter what your skin type. One of them is finding a great moisturizer. She says once you find that great moisturizer, the key is how you apply it. Make sure you apply it to damp skin because when your skin is damp it absorbs product better and it also helps all the ingredients in that moisturizer absorb into your skin.

What makes one moisturizer better than another? Elena says she has been using the Collagen Peptide 24 hour moisturizer from Olay. She says what makes it great is that it is formulated with small molecules that penetrate the skin’s surface. It has been shown to boost natural collagen production which visibly firms the skin. It also includes dermatologist approved and recommended ingredients like vitamin B3 and glycerin and it is great for all skin types. Elena says make sure you massage in on and not just slop it on. Massaging it helps to increase blood flow and gets your skin nice and dewy and glowy. Don’t forget your neck and chest.

Cleansing at night is important whether you wear makeup or not. She says you want you make sure you are getting your skin clean, and you want to get all the pollution and dirt and free radicals from the day off so make sure you cleanse your face at night to ensure a clear complexion. Use a washcloth or a facial cleansing brush to help break down the impurities rather than just using your fingers.

Make sure you are getting a sound night of sleep, at least hours of sleep to make sure you have a healthy complexion the next day and for a nice luxurious night of sleep, Elena says a silk pillowcase can really help you get that night of sleep you’ve been dying for and it also hydrates your skin and hair.

For more information visit Olay.com

