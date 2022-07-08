Summer Savings from Verizon

According to Verizon’s latest survey, about 3 in 5 Americans are planning to travel during this year. And while adventure is on the minds of travelers, almost everyone is taking a closer look at their budgets and expenses.

Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter is here with everything you’re going to need to make the most of your summer travel and offer up some cost-savings tips so you can splurge a little more on your trip!

Let’s start with how to cut some costs so you free up even more spending money for summer fun! If you’re like most Americans, you’re spending $100 or more a month on your home internet. But did you know that Verizon Home Internet – including our award-winning fiber optic Fios internet available in your area – now starts at just $25 a month? That’s way less than you’re paying to fill up your gas tank, and yet it’s going to power your home’s streaming services, security camera, video conference calls and gaming. $25 per month gets you reliable, fast, internet service via fiber optic cable with our Fios internet or through our latest innovation - 5G Home and LTE Home internet - which is as easy as plug-and-play to set up yourself.

No matter which service you’re eligible for in your neighborhood, there are no hidden fees, no annual contracts, no data caps and no extra charges for required equipment. The price is the price, guaranteed. To get the $25 price you just need to be a Verizon 5G unlimited mobile customer with AutoPay. If you’re not already enrolled in AutoPay, your cost is still reasonable at $50 a month.

You’re probably taking a LOT of pictures on the trip and posting to Instagram or Facebook – maybe even making short video calls to check in with folks back home. So, you’re going to want to make sure you pack a portable charger with you. Check out the mophie powerstation wireless. It can power your devices via traditional USB or USB-C – AND wireless charging. That’s just one device to cut down on the cables you need to pack. It’s also powerful – adding about 34 hours of use for a smartphone and up to 14 hours for a large tablet.

You also want a phone that takes advantage of 5G Ultra Wideband so you’re not wasting time downloading what you want to watch. The Samsung S22 Ultra will allow you to connect to Verizon’s blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network with speeds of up to 4 gbps. It’s also a perfect beach companion because of its IP 68 water resistance rating. And it’s the phone you want to trust to capture that once-in-a-lifetime moment. Like TWO telephoto lenses that help you capture more detail when you zoom in on a vacation event. The S22 Ultra also works great at night with night mode that’s perfect for capturing those fireworks displays and moonlit cityscapes. And you can use the S Pen to shoot quick pics, so you don’t need to ask someone else to help!

If you’re going to use a credit card while out and about and you’re a Verizon customer, check out the Verizon Visa Card. You can earn Verizon dollars on your trip that you can use to pay your bill, buy a new phone or cash in for travel and gift cards.

You will earn: · 4% back on gas and groceries, 3% at restaurants (including take out), · 2% at Verizon and 1% on all other purchases, like hotels.

For more information on Verizon Home Internet, visit Verizon.com/Home.