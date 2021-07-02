Summer Fun at the Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center is the perfect place to find some summer fun this year. Mel and Emily are on the road today showcasing this perfect staycation location that is a short drive from Buffalo. Journey Gunderson, the Executive Director of the center tells Emily about current events at the center.
For more information, please visit comedycenter.org
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:42:22-04
