Summer Eats and Treats

Just in time for Summer fun, Chef Julie Hartigan shares her entertaining secrets. The founder of the Cooking with Julie brand shares ideas of recipes with Wisconsin Cheese, Stella Rosa Wines and Ice cream treats from Save A Lot. For more information or recipes suggestions, please click here: tipsontv.com or cookingwjulie.com.
Posted at 12:13 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 00:13:58-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.