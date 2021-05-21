Summer destinations - Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction

Travel is definitely looking different, though a lot of people are ready to get back out there. Amanda Norcross, travel expert says we are ready to take a vacation especially with the increasing availability of the vaccine. She says road trip travel is going to be huge this summer; in fact, one in three Americans say they plan to hit the road within the next few months and, also multi-generational travel will also be huge. Many of us haven’t seen grandparents or extended family in well over a year.

Amanda says one of her best tips is to plan a road trip. There are so many great places to go this summer. Some of her road trip tips specifically are finding a destination where once you are there, there is a lot to do and maybe you do have some down time so you can go and certain attractions are a little less crowded.

It is also good to plan road trips that are close to home, lessening your time on the roads. She says something you can do to break up the trip is search for a roadside attraction, maybe a playground where you can stop and have a picnic.

Amanda has a good tip for a destination that is about five hours away from Buffalo. Hershey’s Chocolate World is a great place to go especially this summer as they are opening up a bunch of new limited time exclusive offerings. Some of those offerings include ice cream shop bars which are inspired by ice cream flavors like strawberries and cream, cookies and mint. Other things they are offering are beer and wine chocolate pairings for adults. They are also offering a Reese’s stuff your cup experience where they give you a giant Reese’s cup and you can stuff it with Reese’s Pieces, chocolate chips, pretzel bits, and all kinds of treats.

Click here to learn more about Hershey’s Chocolate World and to book your trip.

