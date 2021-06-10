Summer beauty tips

There are some beauty staples that easily transition from season to the next and others require a more customized approach. Beauty expert Carmen Ordonez says you don’t have to change your entire beauty routine. but we do need to make some adjustments especially as we take on the heat and humidity.

Summer brings those carefree days outdoors, but it can also reek havoc on your hair. Herbal Essence has some moisturizing hair products that’s going to help keep your hair nourished and healthy. They also feature coconut which is the must-have scent of the summer. Some of Carmen’s favorites are Herbal Essences coconut water and jasmine shampoo and conditioner. It is going to gently cleanse your hair and give your hair a boost of hydration. If your hair needs a little something extra Herbal Essence has a hair mask for a deep condition treatment.

Carmen says when it comes to moisturizing for your skin you want find one that is lightweight and has an SPF in it and she likes Olay Regenerist Whip with a 25 SPF. It is fast absorbing and it stays on clear on the skin making it shine-free all day long and it also has dermatologist approved ingredients and it is under $30.

Another very easy tip is to wear a hat and maybe to wear some oversized sunglasses.

