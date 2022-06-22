Summer at the Beechwood Campus

This summer there are some exciting things happening at Beechwood. Kristin Scholz, director of development and marketing says, “We are really excited, we’ve never done anything like this before, except for the car show and we really wanted this opportunity to invite the community onto our beautiful campus which is 7 plus acres, and also invite them to enjoy the summer and get back to a little normalcy.”

Kristin says first and foremost is their car show. They have been doing the car show for over 20 years. They took a break for two years because of COVID. Wheels on Wednesday Car Cruise takes place on Wednesday, June 29 from 6-8pm and everything is free. Kristin says, “The cars are coming in, we will have free music, children’s activities, face painting, characters, we have a cookout with Sahlen’s hot dogs, free, Perry’s Ice cream, free.”

Kristin says there are having two music events, one on July 15th and one on August 19th. Both music events are from 6:00 – 8:00pm and she says this is more of an adult event. The Informers will perform on July 15th and the Boys of summer will perform on August 19th. There will also be a beer and wine garden with Flying Bison beer and Main Street Winery.

New this year is a farmer’s market. It started a couple of weeks ago and it will take place

Every Thursday through August 18, from 3-7pm right on their campus. Kristin says, “We have ten to twelve different vendors, everything’s local, fresh produce, fruits, jams, jelly, everything, we’ll have it here. We are excited to promote our local vendors.”

For more information go to BeechwoodCare.org

