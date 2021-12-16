Sue Dobmeier, AM Buffalo producer retires after 40 years in television

Sue Dobmeier, executive producer of AM Buffalo has been a part of Western New York television for forty years and today is her last day. She is retiring. Sue says, “It has been a wonderful forty years working in this crazy business, I love you all and learned so much from everybody and met so many people and it’s been great; a lot of thank you for Western New York for being part of everything.”
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 17:01:51-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.