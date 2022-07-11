Subway introduces the Subway Series

Hungry? Well, we have some good news for you! Subway is introducing the Subway Series. These are the 12 best sandwiches in Subway history. The culinary experts at Subway spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations to come up with the 12 new mouth-watering sandwiches.

While you can still order your favorite custom creation, Subway wants you to leave the sandwich-making to them – no customization required. This is truly a new way to Subway! The Subway Series can be easily ordered by name or number.

And, we have great news, you can try them for free on July 12th from 10am to noon. Subway is giving away up to one million 6-inch Subway Series subs at participating locations. Grab yours here in Western New York. The East Aurora Subway brought us sandwiches from the series to taste and they are delicious!

For more information go to Subway.com