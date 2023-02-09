Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Subway has you covered for the big game

Posted at 6:38 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 18:38:43-05

We’re all getting ready for the big game this weekend! If you are planning to watch in person, watch at home or host a party, Subway can make your big day celebration fantastic and delicious.

For those attending in person, Subway is giving fans in Arizona a chance to face-off against some of the gridiron greats in a high stakes game of football trivia. Fans who get the top score everyday could win autographed merchandise, tickets to the big game or even a championship ring.

For those watching from home, Subway has plenty of craveable options to make you the MVP of your own big game day party. Order a delicious sandwich from the Subway series, twelve mouth-watering subs for every type of sandwich lover.

Hosting a big game gathering, you’re going to love the refresh catering options from Subway. You can order platters in improved packaging makes feeding a crowd so simple.

For more information go to Subway.com or go on the Subway app.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up