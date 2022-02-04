Subaru loves pets adoption display

This weekend you can find a family pet to go along with the new family car at the Buffalo Auto Show. Subaru has a pet adoption display as part of the Love Promise. Joe Hurley from Northtown Subaru and Chuck Hardy from West Herr Subaru along with Buffalo C.A.R.E.S showed off one of the dogs that will be available for adoption this weekend.For more information on Subaru pet adoption, please visit Subaru.com/pets. For more information regarding the auto show, please visit Buffaloautoshow.com .