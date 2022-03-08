Stretching and strengthening tips to relieve pain

On this week's Pain Tip Tuesday, Dr. Christian Milioto shows us a couple of stretching and strengthening exercises that can help relieve pain. The exercises that are done with weights of one pound on the ankles work your hip flexors, quadriceps and buttocks. These help with your balance, strength and motion.
For more information, please visit BuffaloPainRelief.com.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 16:13:33-05
On this week's Pain Tip Tuesday, Dr. Christian Milioto shows us a couple of stretching and strengthening exercises that can help relieve pain. The exercises that are done with weights of one pound on the ankles work your hip flexors, quadriceps and buttocks. These help with your balance, strength and motion.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.