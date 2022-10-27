Strategies for avoiding holiday debt

The holiday shopping season is almost here so it is important to have a plan and a budget.

Financial expert and debt free life coach Lauren Cobello joined us on AM Buffalo to share some strategies for avoiding debt.

As someone who once had more than $40,000 worth of debt, Debt Free Life Coach Lauren Cobello is the person who can give you timely tips for keeping to a budget this holiday season. Lauren developed systems and strategies to work her way out of debt with proven strategies that have helped thousands of other busy families. It’s all designed to take back control of a budgets to have financial freedom.

