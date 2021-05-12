Stracciatella Italian egg drop soup recipe from Eggland’s Best Eggs

Jeannette Kreher comes to us from her kitchen where she shows us how to make Stracciatella Italian egg drop soup using Eggland’s Best eggs. It’s great to have on those days that you just want some delicious soup. Instead of opening a can try this recipe. Jeannette Kreher says it’s super easy and you can add some extra things to it.

Jeannette Kreher is a fourth-generation farmer and her farm proudly produces Eggland’s Best Eggs. Eggland’s Best is committed to producing the finest, freshest, and most delicious eggs possible.

