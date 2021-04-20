Stop Asian Hate PSA

Stop Asian Hate movement has been taking over the nation. Emily says it’s reassuring to know we work with professionals and colleagues who are very supportive no matter what race you are, no matter what your gender is, no matter what your sexual identity is, that there is support here within our industry. Our friends at ABC put together this public service announcement in regards to the Stop Asian Hate movement.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 16:56:42-04
Stop Asian Hate movement has been taking over the nation. Emily says it’s reassuring to know we work with professionals and colleagues who are very supportive no matter what race you are, no matter what your gender is, no matter what your sexual identity is, that there is support here within our industry. Our friends at ABC put together this public service announcement in regards to the Stop Asian Hate movement.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.