Stomp at Shea's this weekend

Stomp is coming to Shea’s January 27th and 28th with a cast like no other. Sean Perham joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson this morning to tell everyone the fun they can expect this weekend. He even showed them how to turn an everyday item into a musical machine! For show times and ticket information, visit sheas.org. Shea’s has partnered with Feedmore WNY to “Stomp out Hunger” so be sure to show your support by dropping off your donations at the Main Street and Pearl Street entrances, or at Shea’s box office at any performance of “STOMP.” Most-needed items include cereal, peanut or other nut butters, canned tuna and chicken, canned soups,stews,chili, canned fruit, canned veggies, canned or dried beans, boxed mac & cheese, pasta, rice, spaghetti sauce, baby food, formula and diapers.