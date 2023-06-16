Stephen and David St. Russell, DIY & Design Team Behind Renovation Husbands

It’s no longer a matter of just ‘keeping up’ with the Joneses. Today, more than ever, homeowners are caught in an endless cycle of home improvement ‘one upmanship’ with their neighbors. But no matter who ends up on top this week, the results are the same, beautiful spaces the whole block can be proud of.

On Thursday, June 8th, DIY experts Stephen and David St. Russell from Renovation Husbands, recently featured on Magnolia Network for their 1800s Victorian home renovation, are available to share tips on how to turn your backyard space into the belle of the block and help create a neighborhood everyone can be proud of. They’ll also share details of a sweepstakes and chance to win cash prizes worth up to $5,000 to create the outdoor oasis of your dreams.

For more information visit 30secondscleaners.com

