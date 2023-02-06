Heather Campbell, education coordinator with the Jacobs Institute joined Emily and Mercedes to tell us more about the STEM Goes Red event. She says the reason they are doing this event is that women are under-represented in STEM fields. She says, “About half of the workforce are women but only 28% of them are working in STEM fields so it is really important to us to promote that pipeline all the way from elementary school all the way through college, education and careers and that’s why we are doing this event.”

Heather says the American Heart Association asked them to do the STEM portion of the Go Red event. So, the young women will do the STEM portion in the morning and then attend the Go Red luncheon for awareness of heart disease which is the number one killer of women.

For more information on the Jacobs Institute go to Jacobsinstitute.org/