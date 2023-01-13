Stay up to date with PAL programs

Nekia Kemp, the Executive Director of Pal joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson on AM Buffalo this morning to update everyone on the programs they offer. Pal offers many programs that empower youth in the Buffalo community.

They also offer jobs for our youth during the summer months, Nekia Kemp said it herself, $20 an hour is great pay for a teenager. For more information, to figure out ways to help or to get your children involved, visit them at Buffalopal.com.