Stand Up Buffalo - Help for tenants and landlords

Joycelyn Moss, program coordinator, Good Neighbors Healthcare says the Emergency Rental Assistance Program also known as E RAP assists households by providing up to 12 months of back rent, up to 3 months of rent moving forward and assistance with overdue electric or gas bills. If you’ve been impacted by COVID, either directly through loss of employment or indirectly because you had to remain home to take care of your kids or loved ones, you might be eligible for assistance.

Joycelyn says it is important for both the tenants and the landlords to work together. The landlords will need to upload certain other additional information confirming the amount of back rent. Also, she says, the tenants will need to attest to certain other information showing where they experienced a reduction of wages or loss or employment due to COVID. She says if anyone is having a difficult time getting in touch with their landlords, that is something here at Harvest House, they don’t mind reaching out on behalf of the tenant to the landlord because it is important that they have that information.

For more information call 211 or go to standupbuffalo.com

