Stained Glass Association of America - Facet & Form: Glass Tradition Reimagined

The Stained Glass Association of America has a fun event coming up. It is their very first event about them and they are celebrating the fact that their headquarters are located right here in Buffalo. On Friday, November 4th they are taking over the entire campus of Trinity Episcopal Church, where their offices are, for Facet & Form. The Stained Glass Association is going to melt glass in the sanctuary, have a hands-on glass-making activity in the chapel, have demonstrations and displays on all three floors of the Trinity Center office building, the reception area, and our in the in-house stained glass studio.

There will also be food and an open bar courtesy of Fat Bob’s Smokehouse.

The Facet and Form event is taking place on Friday, November 4th from 5:30 – 9:00pm at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Buffalo.

For more information go to stainedglass.org