St. Patrick's Day hats to be made by Stitch Buffalo

Therese Forton-Barnes and Munawara Sultana joined Mercedes to talk about a partnership that is big for Buffalo.

The Water Buffalo Club 716 and Stitch Buffalo have created a new hat for the Irish and St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The hats are made by immigrants from all over the world and Therese stated that this partnership has been amazing because it allows for everyone to learn more about different cultures. Munawara says they love with Therese walks in with new color fabric and ideas and they truly love working with Therese. This is what Buffalo is all about.

The hats will are kelly green fur; a green buffalo with a white shamrock and white horns. Come meet and see the talented refugee artisans who will be making the St. Patrick’s Day Water Buffalo Hats. The hats will be perfect for all of the Patty’s day festivities in WNY.

