Springtime essentials from model and new mom Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady, model and new mom shares four of her springtime essentials

First is a reusable water bottle. She says it is important to stay hydrated. She starts everyday with a big glass of water and then goes through the day with the water bottle as well.

Second, Hunter says it is so important to take care of our skin. She loves a moisturizer that is multitasking. Hunter uses OLAY Regenerist Whip. It has dermatologist recommended ingredients along with a 25 SPF sunscreen.

Another essential Hunter likes is an ice roller. She says it’s something she recently incorporated into her skincare routine. She says she takes it out of the freezer in the morning and revives her skin with it.

Third, Hunter says as a mom, especially as we run after our little ones is comfortable, supportive, cute sneakers.

And number four, Hunter says we need to take care of our hair and she is a fan of dry shampoo. She says it can revive the style from the day before and really getting your hair looking fabulous. She is also a fan of scrunchies, yes the ones that were so popular in the 90’s.

