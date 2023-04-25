Spring safety bike check

The weather has finally turned a corner. People are dusting off their bikes and are ready to hit the pavement. Our friends from Slow Roll Buffalo join Mercedes and Emily along Hoyt Lake in Delaware park to take us for a ride and share with us what you need to know to have fun safely and comfortably.
Posted at 3:34 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 15:34:46-04
