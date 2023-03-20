Spring camps at the SPCA

Mercedes Wilson visited the SPCA and spoke with Christine Davis, director of humane education. The SPCA offers different camps throughout the year. The next camp is coming up during the April break for local schools. Christine says the kids are going to have a good time and will learn about some interesting topics. One of the topics for this camp is misunderstood animals and besides learning in a fun way there will be some other fun activities for the kids to do.

The camps run from 8:30am –4:30pm Monday, April 3rd – Thursday, April 6th.

For more information go to yourspca.org/events-calendar/kindness-camp-2/