Spring break week – Explore and More Children’s Museum

It’s Spring break and a fun thing to do with the kids is spending time at Explore and More Children’s Museum . AM Buffalo was live there today to check out this awesome place.

Explore and More Children’s Museum has activities planned for every day of the week. Britney McClain from Explore and More, says we are expecting a busy week, so people are going to buy tickets and we encourage you to buy them online at Exploreandmore.org.

If you haven’t been to Explore and More Children’s Museum before, they are the only museum-based play in Western New York. There are four floors of fun. Britney says we have our treehouse, Delta Sonic Car Wash, our beautiful rooftop terrace, art studio and says you can get here at 10am and you could be here until 4pm and still want to play for the rest of the day.

Britney says during our break weeks we love to give parents an opportunity to drop their kids off. She says we are certified through the board of education school-aged childcare and we have our educators that are there with them the entire day; they’re having fun, they’re learning as well with full supervision.

Britney says we have a ton of camps planned for the summer. Mel says it can be expensive doing all of the summer activities and asked Britney if they have any scholarships. Britney says a lot of the activities in the museum are sponsored so we like to work with families; we offer reduced admission at the museum a lot of time through the year, and says we always want to make sure the museum is inclusive and available for everyone regardless of income. She goes on to say, we always try to find a way to make sure everyone can participate in our programs and you can actually contact us at the museum we can always work something out.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to exploreandmore.org.