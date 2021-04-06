Spring break at home – Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara is extending their hours for Spring break. They will be open from 9am until 6pm now through April 11th . If you would like to go, they recommend that you go on their website to register and buy your tickets because they want to make sure there isn’t too many people in one space. Make sure to check out their website because they are going to have scavenger hunts for their Seaster themed exhibits. You can win prizes and raffles as you admire and enjoy the 120 different species of sea creatures that are at the Aquarium of Niagara.

For more information, visit their website aquariumofniagara.org by clicking here.

