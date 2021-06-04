Support FeedMore WNY by donating urgently-needed peanut butter as part of our Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive. Food drives will take place at ten locations across Western New York, with five drop-off points on June 5, 2021. Help us meet the need in our community by donating protein-packed peanut butter. For more infomation, please click here feedmorewny.org.
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 16:55:23-04
Support FeedMore WNY by donating urgently-needed peanut butter as part of our Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive. Food drives will take place at ten locations across Western New York, with five drop-off points on June 5, 2021. Help us meet the need in our community by donating protein-packed peanut butter. For more infomation, please click here feedmorewny.org.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.