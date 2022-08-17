Spending Wednesday at the Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair is going on, and AM Buffalo will be live at the fair all week. Today we taking a walk on the wild side of the fair. Jeff Musial, Nickel City Reptiles joined Emily and Mercedes to tell us more about some of the amazing animals at the Erie County Fair. We meet the lemurs and Emily and Mercedes feed the Jerry the camel a carrot that ends in a little kiss. Jeff says this is the 18th or 19th year they have been at the fair. If you love animals, you have to check out Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics and all the cool animals they have.

Emily and Mercedes headed over to the meet the calf that was born yesterday. The cow was in labor during the segment and gave birth a little later. They named the calf JEM after our photographer Joel, Emily and Mercedes. Jem is the 7th calf born at the fair and she was born on the 7th day of the fair.

When you’re at the fair there is always something fun to eat and drink. Today Emily and Mercedes is with Joe, Jessica and Michael. Joe Gonzalez from Butcher Block has brought Smoky Mountain sundae and he says it is not ice cream. It is a spin-off of his pot roast sundae. It has a base of corn bread and layered with baked beans, pulled pork that they cooked slow and a dollop of coleslaw for that cool crunch.

Next is some delicious Boba tea from Beyond Boba. Jessica Tong from Beyond Boba says, “It is premium freshly brewed tea that is brewed in the morning and then is infused with fruity flavors, and we pare them with some bursting boba’s on the bottom.” Emily says those little burst bubbles at the bottom of the drink are like heaven.

Check out the STEM exhibits at the IHUB Showplex. It’s all about ingenuity, innovation and imagination. Olivia Carr from the Erie County Fair says the STEM program is a big program they have right now. Olivia says, “It talks about science, technology, engineering and math side of all the fair and honestly it may be an inspiration to start their career in the future.”

Wendy Patterson from Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers says we are standing in the Niagara River Watershed and you may not believe it because lake Erie is closer. She says their mission is to protect water and surrounding ecosystems for the current and future generations of the Niagara Watershed and they encourage people to really get out and explore and know their environment around them but also to learn about different career paths as well.

Joan Geary Linde does a demonstration with liquid nitrogen and educates as she does the demonstration for fairgoers at the IHUB at the Showplex.

What does it take to do mounted security at the fair? Captain Mark Hobson, mounted security, says they do a couple of trainings in June and July, and he knows if you get through them, you actually have a horse that can actually do this job. Captain Hobson says, “There are very few out there that can take the pressure and the things that can pop up and lots of noises and smells and this is a lot for them to take in, so we go through extensive trainings to make that happen and if you are one of the chosen few to join my group it’s pretty special.”

For more information about the fair go to ec.fair.org.