Mel is at The Market in the Square to pick up a special order. It’s her birthday on Sunday. Nick Kusmierski, co-owner of The Market in the Square says they have some great custom cakes that are available each and every day. They have basic pricing and other information on their website or if you want to come into the store, they can take care of you there. They have cakes for any occasion.

Market in the Square has two locations:

940 Union Road in West Seneca

535 Division Street, North Tonawanda

Click here to go to The Market in the Square’s website.