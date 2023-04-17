Sound the Alarm with the Red Cross

The local chapter of the American Red Cross is offering to install free fire alarms and help you make a fire escape plan for your family with their Sound the Alarm campaign. Volunteers will be going to houses that have registered to install these free alarms. For more information on volunteering or to receive a free alarm, please visit redcross.org/local/new-york/western-new-york.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 16:04:52-04
